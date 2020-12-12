Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dover were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Dover in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 94.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Dover by 113.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV opened at $121.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.81. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $127.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.36.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $56,748.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,821.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,495 shares of company stock worth $7,620,627 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

