Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 131.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 48.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $82.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

