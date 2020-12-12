Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,127.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 66,814 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $1,386,000. Finally, Paul John Balson bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of TSM stock opened at $104.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.44. The stock has a market cap of $539.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $107.84.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 29.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.3463 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.72%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.