Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,446,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,924,836,000 after acquiring an additional 772,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,184,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,607,000 after buying an additional 438,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,707,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,301,000 after buying an additional 135,242 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,769,000 after acquiring an additional 367,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after acquiring an additional 428,601 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITW stock opened at $203.56 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $224.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.80.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

