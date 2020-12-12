Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Shares Gap Down to $1.16

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.16, but opened at $1.06. Capital Senior Living shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70.

Capital Senior Living’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, December 14th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, December 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, December 11th.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($105.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($8.40) by ($96.60). Capital Senior Living had a negative net margin of 64.45% and a negative return on equity of 2,891.20%. The business had revenue of $96.25 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSU. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Senior Living by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. 38.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile (NYSE:CSU)

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

