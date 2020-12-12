Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Capital City Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.25.

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.85. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $60.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

