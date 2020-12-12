Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Hold Rating for Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY)

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Ferguson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferguson has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of FERGY opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

