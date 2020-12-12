Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

OTCMKTS:HWDJF opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. Howden Joinery Group has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

