Canaccord Genuity Boosts DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Price Target to $13.00

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DLH from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of DLH in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Get DLH alerts:

NASDAQ DLHC opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58. The company has a market cap of $126.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.16. DLH has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $11.49.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). DLH had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that DLH will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLHC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DLH in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DLH in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of DLH by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 117,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLH in the 2nd quarter valued at $809,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DLH by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 376,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.