Callinex Mines Inc. (CNX.V) (CVE:CNX) Shares Gap Up to $2.71

Callinex Mines Inc. (CNX.V) (CVE:CNX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.71, but opened at $3.00. Callinex Mines Inc. (CNX.V) shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 11,520 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of C$28.78 million and a PE ratio of -22.31.

About Callinex Mines Inc. (CNX.V) (CVE:CNX)

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, and graphite ores. The company's flagship is the Nash Creek property that covers an area of 15,542.31 hectares located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

