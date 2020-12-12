Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Upgraded to Buy by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Cairn Energy to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cairn Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of CRNCY opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cairn Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

