C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) PT Raised to $45.00

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.82.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($17.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($16.92). The business had revenue of $8.45 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Marc A. Cohen bought 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,570.00. Also, CFO William Mckee bought 5,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,997.00.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma, peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and mantle cell lymphoma.

