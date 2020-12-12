Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BKD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Monday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brookdale Senior Living currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.88.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

BKD opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $8.57.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.37. Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 34.34%. The business had revenue of $807.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter worth $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter worth $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth $30,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 29.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.