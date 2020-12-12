Brokerages Set Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) PT at C$14.97

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2020 // Comments off

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.97.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDO. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$14.30 to C$14.40 in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

TSE:WDO opened at C$10.20 on Wednesday. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$5.85 and a 1 year high of C$15.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.84.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Analyst Recommendations for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO)

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.