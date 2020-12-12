Brokerages Set Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) PT at C$14.97

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.97.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDO. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$14.30 to C$14.40 in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

TSE:WDO opened at C$10.20 on Wednesday. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$5.85 and a 1 year high of C$15.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.84.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

