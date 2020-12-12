Brokerages Expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) will report $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Envestnet posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Envestnet.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.18.

In related news, insider Shelly O’brien sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $456,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,797.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Brandon Thomas sold 40,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $3,332,217.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 278,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,761,510.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,643 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,217. Insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 3.6% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 29.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENV opened at $81.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.66. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $45.53 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -626.15 and a beta of 1.65.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envestnet (ENV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.