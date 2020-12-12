Brokerages Expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will post ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Callaway Golf posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Callaway Golf.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ELY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $137,530.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $183,008.09. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 32,415 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Callaway Golf by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Callaway Golf by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,199,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,007,000 after purchasing an additional 29,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.