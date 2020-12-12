Brokerages Anticipate ProPetro Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PUMP) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PUMP) will announce earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). ProPetro posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 184%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ProPetro.

ProPetro (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.29 million. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PUMP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ProPetro from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ProPetro in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.48.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $12.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Resource Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro in the third quarter worth $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro in the third quarter worth $62,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in ProPetro in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in ProPetro in the second quarter worth $83,000.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

