Brokerages Anticipate Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.20. Associated Banc reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.77 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

ASB stock opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

In related news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,731 shares in the company, valued at $764,051.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,086,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,567,000 after buying an additional 758,499 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,601,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,265,000 after buying an additional 440,590 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,248,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,996,000 after buying an additional 209,595 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,207,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,478,000 after buying an additional 1,250,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,825,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,043,000 after buying an additional 321,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

