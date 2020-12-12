British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered British Land from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded British Land from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.25.

Get British Land alerts:

Shares of BTLCY opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. British Land has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£14.8bn (British Land share: Â£11.2bn) as at 31 March 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.