Brian Distelburger Sells 10,000 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $159,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,347,137 shares in the company, valued at $53,420,306.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $191,300.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $187,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Brian Distelburger sold 16,345 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $254,491.65.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $15.10 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Yext by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 274,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 141,880 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Yext in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $603,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 230,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 185,472 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the third quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.61.

About Yext

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

