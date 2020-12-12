bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BPOSY. Berenberg Bank upgraded bpost SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Societe Generale upgraded bpost SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. bpost SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get bpost SA/NV alerts:

Shares of bpost SA/NV stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. bpost SA/NV has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $12.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75.

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. bpost SA/NV had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Analysts predict that bpost SA/NV will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About bpost SA/NV

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for bpost SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.