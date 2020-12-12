BOX (NYSE:BOX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BOX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BOX currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.33.

BOX stock opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. BOX has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average is $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 1.35.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BOX will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $886,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,718,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,172,989.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,169,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,097,689.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 14,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 49,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

