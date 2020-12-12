Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) Receives C$43.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLX shares. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a report on Monday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of TSE:BLX opened at C$39.20 on Wednesday. Boralex Inc. has a 1-year low of C$17.91 and a 1-year high of C$43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 1,264.52.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$105.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$105.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boralex Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

