BMO Capital Markets Increases Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Price Target to $20.00

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Lundin Gold from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Gold to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.89.

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. Lundin Gold has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $10.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $8.87.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

