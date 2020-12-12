Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BPMC. Barclays increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $114.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.89. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $115.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.71.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.49 by $4.67. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. The company had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.93) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8087.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $495,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,859.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony L. Boral sold 23,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,534 shares of company stock worth $5,954,912. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 612.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 146.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 39.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

