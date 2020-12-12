BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) & ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) Financial Survey

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) and ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and ProSight Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock TCP Capital 0 3 3 0 2.50 ProSight Global 0 1 0 0 2.00

BlackRock TCP Capital presently has a consensus target price of $11.88, suggesting a potential downside of 1.70%. ProSight Global has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.81%. Given BlackRock TCP Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BlackRock TCP Capital is more favorable than ProSight Global.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock TCP Capital and ProSight Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock TCP Capital -3.15% 12.25% 5.30% ProSight Global 4.78% 10.17% 1.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BlackRock TCP Capital and ProSight Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock TCP Capital $195.17 million 3.58 $30.58 million $1.61 7.50 ProSight Global $878.06 million 0.66 $38.89 million $1.39 9.53

ProSight Global has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock TCP Capital. BlackRock TCP Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ProSight Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.9% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of ProSight Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

BlackRock TCP Capital has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSight Global has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BlackRock TCP Capital beats ProSight Global on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals. It seeks to invest in the United States. The fund typically invests between $10 million and $35 million in companies with enterprise values between $100 million and $1500 million. It prefers to make equity investments in companies for an ownership stake.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

