bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded bioMérieux from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bioMérieux from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMXMF opened at $142.00 on Wednesday. bioMérieux has a 1 year low of $85.70 and a 1 year high of $170.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.32.

bioMÃ©rieux SA provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that identifies microorganism present in biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as pathological markers.

