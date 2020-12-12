BidaskClub Upgrades Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

VCRA stock opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average of $27.80. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.67 and a beta of 0.09.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $53.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $495,452.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 5,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $178,228.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,604.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,836 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 57,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $817,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

