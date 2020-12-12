BidaskClub Upgrades Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TALO. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Talos Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.38.

TALO stock opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $31.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $673.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 3.22.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,568,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after acquiring an additional 705,894 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,603,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 118,729 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 924,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 225,617 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares during the period.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

