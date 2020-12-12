BidaskClub Upgrades Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RBBN. TheStreet raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.13.

RBBN opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $897.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $7.49.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $231.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ribbon Communications news, CAO Eric S. Marmurek sold 8,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $59,705.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,109.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the second quarter worth $68,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 63.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 13,359 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

