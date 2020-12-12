BidaskClub Upgrades QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

QEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of QEP Resources from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of QEP Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.53.

QEP stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. QEP Resources has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $588.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 4.88.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. QEP Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that QEP Resources will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in QEP Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $3,656,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of QEP Resources by 53.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,495,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981,700 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the second quarter worth $5,113,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. increased its position in shares of QEP Resources by 65.0% in the second quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 7,589,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the second quarter worth $1,974,000. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

