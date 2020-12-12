BidaskClub Upgrades QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
QEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of QEP Resources from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of QEP Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.53.
QEP stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. QEP Resources has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $588.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 4.88.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in QEP Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $3,656,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of QEP Resources by 53.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,495,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981,700 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the second quarter worth $5,113,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. increased its position in shares of QEP Resources by 65.0% in the second quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 7,589,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the second quarter worth $1,974,000. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
QEP Resources Company Profile
QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.
