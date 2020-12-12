BidaskClub Upgrades GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.95. GCP Applied Technologies has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $27.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. GCP Applied Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 184.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.