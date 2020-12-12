BidaskClub Upgrades Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CPG. ValuEngine upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. CIBC raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.64.

Shares of CPG stock opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 1.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,637,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469,730 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,042,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 1,255,116 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,905,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 31,850 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,598,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 911,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

