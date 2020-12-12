BidaskClub Upgrades CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

COMM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CommScope from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CommScope from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CommScope presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.58.

COMM opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. CommScope has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.85.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CommScope by 803.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CommScope in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in CommScope in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

