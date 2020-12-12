BidaskClub Upgrades BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BCRX. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.63.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $8.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. The business had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 million. Equities research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $85,606.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,826.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,183,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,592,000 after purchasing an additional 605,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,943,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,766,000 after buying an additional 1,276,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,883,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,426 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 352.2% in the third quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

