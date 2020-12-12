BidaskClub Upgrades Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARWR. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.08.

Shares of ARWR opened at $74.06 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $75.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.43.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.13 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $213,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,342 shares of company stock valued at $12,114,980. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,388,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,466,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,315 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 264.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 372,922 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $12,508,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,388,000 after purchasing an additional 185,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

