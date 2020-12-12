BidaskClub Upgrades Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NLY. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Annaly Capital Management from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.84.
Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Annaly Capital Management Company Profile
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.
Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?
Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.