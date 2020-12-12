BidaskClub Upgrades Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NLY. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Annaly Capital Management from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.84.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

