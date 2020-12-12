BidaskClub Lowers The AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of The AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AZEK has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The AZEK from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The AZEK has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.73.

Get The AZEK alerts:

AZEK stock opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.96. The AZEK has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $42.16.

The AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $263.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 25,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $852,729.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 266,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,851,116.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $910,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 471,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,782,851.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in The AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in The AZEK in the second quarter valued at about $726,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The AZEK in the second quarter worth about $274,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK during the second quarter valued at about $28,000.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.