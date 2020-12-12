BidaskClub Lowers Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus increased their target price on Splunk from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. DA Davidson cut Splunk from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut Splunk from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Splunk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $212.22.

SPLK opened at $155.25 on Tuesday. Splunk has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Splunk will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $2,735,387.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,057,637.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $1,622,278.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 131,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,564,652.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,879 shares of company stock worth $15,639,937 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Splunk by 32,404.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 789,528 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $156,879,000 after buying an additional 787,099 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Splunk by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 483,787 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,811,000 after buying an additional 371,017 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,390,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Splunk by 1,606.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 333,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,295,000 after buying an additional 314,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,271,655 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,236,000 after buying an additional 291,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

