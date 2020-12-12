BidaskClub Lowers Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Sohu.com from $10.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Sohu.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHU opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Sohu.com has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $25.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.39.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.12. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sohu.com will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

