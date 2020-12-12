BidaskClub Lowers International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of International General Insurance in a report on Sunday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded International General Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get International General Insurance alerts:

International General Insurance stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. International General Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in International General Insurance by 5.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in International General Insurance by 0.5% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 760,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Road Advisors LLC increased its stake in International General Insurance by 15.9% during the second quarter. Mountain Road Advisors LLC now owns 182,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in International General Insurance during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

International General Insurance Company Profile

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, and marine liability.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for International General Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.