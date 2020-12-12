BidaskClub Lowers International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of International General Insurance in a report on Sunday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded International General Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.
International General Insurance stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. International General Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45.
International General Insurance Company Profile
International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, and marine liability.
