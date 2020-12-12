BidaskClub Lowers Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ADAP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.25.

ADAP opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $520.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.33.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

