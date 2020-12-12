BidaskClub Downgrades Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

VSTO has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CL King upgraded Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp upgraded Vista Outdoor from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Aegis began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.57.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $24.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.46. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $575.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,056. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

