BidaskClub Downgrades Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Qualys from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Qualys from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Qualys has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.85.

QLYS stock opened at $95.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.45 and its 200 day moving average is $102.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 0.85. Qualys has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $125.22.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Qualys had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $111,714.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,912,773.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,141 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $293,369.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,851 shares in the company, valued at $21,468,083.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,020 shares of company stock worth $18,755,423 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Qualys by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 2,234.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

