BEST (NYSE:BEST) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of BEST (NYSE:BEST) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BEST has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of BEST in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BEST from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BEST from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of NYSE BEST opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $989.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.79. BEST has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. BEST had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BEST will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in BEST by 58.3% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 354,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 130,500 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in BEST by 6,236.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 316,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 311,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in BEST by 262.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,592,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,477 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of BEST during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BEST by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,103,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,310,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

