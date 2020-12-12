Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LNDNF)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LNDNF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded Lundin Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of Lundin Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Lundin Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Lundin Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:LNDNF opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.33. Lundin Energy has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $34.30.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 693 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 858 MMboe.

