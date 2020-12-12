Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Shares Gap Down to $2.98

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.98, but opened at $2.73. Benitec Biopharma shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 1,039 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BNTC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Benitec Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Benitec Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72.
About Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC)
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.
