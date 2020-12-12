Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Shares Gap Down to $2.98

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.98, but opened at $2.73. Benitec Biopharma shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 1,039 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BNTC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Benitec Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Benitec Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Benitec Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.14% of Benitec Biopharma worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.