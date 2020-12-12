Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA)

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of PCSA stock opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.16. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

