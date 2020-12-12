Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BBBY. ValuEngine lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.56.

BBBY stock opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,587.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,890.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,733,285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $166,772,000 after purchasing an additional 724,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,816,012 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $135,850,000 after purchasing an additional 846,143 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 39.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,796,427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $56,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,727 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,873,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.0% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,837,365 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,476,000 after purchasing an additional 18,382 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

