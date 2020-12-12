Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 873.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,841 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.19% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BECN. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.0% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 23.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $39.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.29.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.35.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

